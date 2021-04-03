Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $90.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

