Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 139,718 Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 2,217.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,718 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.26% of MSG Networks worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,371,000 after purchasing an additional 162,049 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 1,057.7% in the fourth quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 277,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 253,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in MSG Networks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

MSGN stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

