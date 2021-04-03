Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 55,636 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,636 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.24% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 602.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 227,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,754,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 71,268 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 227,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 72,889 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 293,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 204,847 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

