Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 131,990 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.09% of Tronox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,169,000 after purchasing an additional 298,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 98,573 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at $15,968,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Tronox by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 893,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after buying an additional 17,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tronox by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 562,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after buying an additional 24,618 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TROX opened at $19.32 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.65.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.29 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $278,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tronox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

