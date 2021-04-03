Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 187,240 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 187,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.12% of Murphy Oil as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 82.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 573,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 258,765 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 354.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $179,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $17.42 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $99,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.