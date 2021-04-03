Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,002,261,000 after buying an additional 1,884,277 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,189,705 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $519,688,000 after buying an additional 3,250,595 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $430,200,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,292,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $422,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

UBER opened at $57.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

