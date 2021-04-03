Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 10,198 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Spectrum Brands worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

SPB opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.27. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

