Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 15,873 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,873 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.23% of Veeco Instruments worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,459,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,333,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,053,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 97,171 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 121,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 629,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

