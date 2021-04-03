Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 178,725 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,725 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of APi Group worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of APi Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of APi Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE APG opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $21.79.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.