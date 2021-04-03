Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 2,054,787 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054,787 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $29.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

