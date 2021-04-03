Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 237,714 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237,714 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,386,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,510,000 after purchasing an additional 856,059 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after acquiring an additional 880,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in VEREIT by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,427 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its stake in VEREIT by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,114,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VEREIT by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 575,143 shares during the period.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

