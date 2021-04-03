Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 2,469 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of Masonite International worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,169,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,653,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $119.92 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.84.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

