Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 4,221 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.12% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

SAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

