Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 45,003 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,003 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.19% of M/I Homes worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $61.71.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $561,110.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

