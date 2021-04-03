Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 5,846 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of Badger Meter worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,461,000 after acquiring an additional 224,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 576,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 230,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI opened at $95.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.25. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

