Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $1.91 Million Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,018 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $128.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.86. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $140.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,912 shares of company stock worth $1,012,551. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

