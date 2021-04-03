Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $2.16 Million Position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 419,306 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSMX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 455,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSMX opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.40. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSMX shares. HSBC downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

