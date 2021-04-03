Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 257,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.11% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,071,000 after buying an additional 2,184,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 646,310 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after buying an additional 627,457 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,121,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 556,593 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $6,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.