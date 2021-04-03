Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,713,658 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 65,763 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,209,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 48,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.