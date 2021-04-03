Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 974.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $156,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 93,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 47,647 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.28 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.