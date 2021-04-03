Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.10. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $57.22 and a 52 week high of $97.83.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

