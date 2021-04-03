ScPrime (SCP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.04 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $7,361.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ScPrime has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00076107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00052020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.00326570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020186 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,688,782 coins and its circulating supply is 34,005,171 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

