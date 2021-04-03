ScPrime (SCP) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. ScPrime has a total market cap of $6.04 million and $7,361.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00076107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00052020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.00326570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020186 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,688,782 coins and its circulating supply is 34,005,171 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

