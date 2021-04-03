SCRIV NETWORK Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $61,448.14 and $133.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

