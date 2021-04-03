Secret (SCRT) Price Tops $3.32 on Major Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Secret has traded up 29.5% against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.32 or 0.00005576 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $231.56 million and $4.38 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.57 or 0.00405461 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027268 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.08 or 0.04597340 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 180,457,030 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.