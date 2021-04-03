SEEN Hits 1-Day Volume of $77,263.00 (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and $77,263.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SEEN token can currently be bought for approximately $10.11 or 0.00016970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00075428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.00290505 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00092882 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.09 or 0.00758995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028130 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00015302 BTC.

SEEN Token Profile

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

