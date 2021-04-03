SEEN (SEEN) Price Tops $10.11 on Top Exchanges

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One SEEN token can now be purchased for approximately $10.11 or 0.00016970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a total market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $77,263.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00075428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.00290505 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00092882 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.09 or 0.00758995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028130 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00015302 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus

Buying and Selling SEEN

