Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Select Energy Services posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTTR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 373,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,472. The firm has a market cap of $534.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 482,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 48,256 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 172,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 260,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 138,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

