Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRTS. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.49. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.