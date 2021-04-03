Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $150.22 million and $54.23 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 35.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021320 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00017987 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011015 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

