Sentivate One Day Volume Reaches $2.27 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Sentivate has a total market cap of $71.36 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00052350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.00 or 0.00668718 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00027880 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

