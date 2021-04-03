Serum Price Hits $5.91 on Top Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Serum has a total market cap of $295.36 million and approximately $328.77 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.91 or 0.00010281 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00072822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.52 or 0.00326359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.69 or 0.00763505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00090105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026826 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

