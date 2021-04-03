Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of Service Properties Trust worth $31,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,264,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,779,000 after buying an additional 1,544,588 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,377,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 610,351 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 513,227 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 366,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SVC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

