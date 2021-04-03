ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,861 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $166,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Paul John Balson raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $507.01 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.67 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.41.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

