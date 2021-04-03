Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJR opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

