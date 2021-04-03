Shield Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $271,225.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $271,225.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $7.00 or 0.00011697 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00075565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $172.61 or 0.00288339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00094045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.52 or 0.00779285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00028400 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00015527 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

