SHIELD (XSH) One Day Volume Hits $312.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 66.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. SHIELD has a market cap of $509,519.27 and approximately $312.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 81.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,604.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,107.42 or 0.03535694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.28 or 0.00357830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.26 or 0.00971842 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.93 or 0.00436089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.64 or 0.00403730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.00289580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00025062 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.