ShipChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,550.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $2,550.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 118.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00054096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00020841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.93 or 0.00680922 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00071104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028125 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

SHIP is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.