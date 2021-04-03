Shivom (OMX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $396,468.06

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shivom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.47 or 0.00674785 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00069392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00027539 BTC.

Shivom Coin Profile

Shivom is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Coin Trading

Shivom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, DDEX, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

