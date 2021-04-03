Shopping One Day Volume Reaches $12.26 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Shopping token can currently be purchased for $218.42 or 0.00365720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 48.6% against the dollar. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $213.24 million and $12.26 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00076927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.98 or 0.00291302 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.51 or 0.00792828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00091363 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00028790 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,284 tokens.

