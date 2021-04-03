Shopping (SPI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.89 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $212.33 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping token can now be purchased for about $217.41 or 0.00376730 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00074251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.00326451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $452.46 or 0.00784037 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00090587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027345 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,629 tokens.

