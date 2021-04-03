ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.
SSTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on ShotSpotter from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.
SSTI opened at $37.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $434.70 million, a PE ratio of 162.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $53.97.
In other ShotSpotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $98,187.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 19,900 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $754,011.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,135 shares in the company, valued at $11,144,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,925 shares of company stock worth $3,125,951. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ShotSpotter by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ShotSpotter by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in ShotSpotter by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ShotSpotter by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 84,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.
ShotSpotter Company Profile
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.