ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

SSTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on ShotSpotter from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

SSTI opened at $37.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $434.70 million, a PE ratio of 162.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShotSpotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $98,187.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 19,900 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $754,011.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,135 shares in the company, valued at $11,144,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,925 shares of company stock worth $3,125,951. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ShotSpotter by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ShotSpotter by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in ShotSpotter by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ShotSpotter by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 84,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.