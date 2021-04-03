ShowHand Price Tops $0.0000 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 183.6% against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $302,542.49 and approximately $10,410.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00051864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.65 or 0.00676881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00069644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027367 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

