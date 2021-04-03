Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.48 Million

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Shroom.Finance has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Shroom.Finance has a market cap of $35.48 million and $970,256.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shroom.Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00075428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.00290505 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00092882 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.09 or 0.00758995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028130 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00015302 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Token Profile

Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 tokens. The official website for Shroom.Finance is shroom.finance

Buying and Selling Shroom.Finance

