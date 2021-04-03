Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $160.39

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.39 and traded as high as $166.96. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $166.96, with a volume of 1,547 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.39 and its 200 day moving average is $144.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

