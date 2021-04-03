Simple Software Solutions Hits Market Cap of $303,418.45 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 42% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $303,418.45 and approximately $548.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 108.8% against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,724,656 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

