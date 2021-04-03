Simple Software Solutions Trading Up 83.5% This Week (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $222,804.92 and approximately $138.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 83.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.0818 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00038106 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001325 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003190 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,723,590 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.