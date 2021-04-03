Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.79

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and traded as high as $18.20. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 18,201 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.86.

About Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

