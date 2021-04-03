SingularityNET (AGI) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.05 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $323.92 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 867,925,464 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

