SkinCoin (SKIN) Market Cap Tops $242,992.41

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $242,992.41 and approximately $28,166.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded up 41.1% against the dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00052620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.18 or 0.00674778 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00069696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00027908 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

